Stiles rushed to the doctor after she woke up to a notification from her Apple Watch

Representational image. Image Credit: IANS

San Francisco: Rosemary Stiles, a Kentucky woman has credited the Apple Watch for saving her life, after the device's heart rate monitor notified her of Atrial Fibrillation (AFib).

Stiles, who asked for an Apple Watch for Christmas in 2018, now says that the device accurately detected the heart condition while she was sleeping, the local newspaper WHAS11 reported recently.

"I felt tired, I was run down," said Stiles.

"I had no energy. I would get up in the mornings and I could do a little bit of stuff around the house but then after a few minutes, I would have to go sit down in a chair, and it wouldn't be long before I would fall asleep," the report quoted Stiles.

After falling asleep one day last year, she woke up to a notification from her Apple Watch that it had detected Atrial Fibrillation and she rushed to the doctor at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky.

"I feel like I was blessed. I think someone upstairs was trying to keep my alive a little while longer. I've got more of a purpose here of something later on down the road," she added.

There have been several examples where Apple Watch saved lives.

A US doctor recently saved a person's life by using Apple Watch Series 4 on his wrist to detect atrial fibrillation at a restaurant.

Another Apple Watch user in the UK was recently alerted about his low heart rate by the device. It revealed a serious heart condition that ultimately resulted in a surgery to fix the problem.