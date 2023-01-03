San Francisco: Apple has announced that it is increasing the cost of out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacements for all models older than the iPhone 14 later this year.
"The current out-of-warranty battery service fee will apply until the end of February 2023. Effective March 1, 2023, the out-of-warranty battery service fee will be increased by $20 for all iPhone models prior to iPhone 14," according to the company's support page.
Currently, Apple charges $69 for a battery replacement on most iPhone models, according to an estimation calculator on the company's website.
Apple is also increasing prices of iPad and Mac battery replacement, the company announced on its website
Customers who do not have AppleCare or AppleCare+ plan for their devices will be affected by the price increase.
However, customers who have the AppleCare+ plan pay nothing for a battery replacement once their battery health has dropped below 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, the tech giant is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.
With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels, reports MacRumors.
Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.