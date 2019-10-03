Apple may launch 16-inch MacBook, new iPad Pro in October

Apple might also launch its item tracker similar to the popular tile products 'Apple Tag'

Image Credit: IANS

San Francisco: Apple has several rumoured products in the lineup for its October event, including a 16-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard, refreshed iPad Pro model along with Apple Tags items trackers.

The company hosted an event on October 30, 2018, at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, New York City and this year again it is expected to hold the event around the same time, MacRumors reported.

As per the report, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is rumoured to be the same physical size as the 15-inch MacBook Pro but will feature smaller bezel sizes for a larger display. The display will feature a 3072×1920 resolution.

While the current 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro designs debuted in October 2018, the company might upgrade these high-end tablets this time. The A13 Bionic chip debuting in the iPhone 11 lineup will also make it to the iPad Pro.

