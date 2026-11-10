ChatGPT takes on Google with new business profiles

OpenAI lets companies manage their information and track how users discover them
Dubai: OpenAI has launched a new business profile feature for ChatGPT, allowing companies to manage how their products and services appear to users, in a move that brings the AI chatbot closer to Google’s business search services.
The new feature, introduced on Tuesday, November 10, is available in beta through Business Hub, where eligible companies can claim their profiles, verify their identity and update information about their operations.
Businesses can provide details about their products and services, including pricing and availability, helping ChatGPT users find more accurate information when comparing options or making purchasing decisions.
The launch comes as OpenAI seeks to expand ChatGPT’s role beyond answering questions and generating content into helping consumers discover businesses and products.
Companies can claim an existing business listing or create a profile, subject to eligibility and verification requirements.
Once verified, businesses can update key information, including their website, business description, products and services.
OpenAI is also introducing analytics that show how users discover and interact with businesses through ChatGPT.
These include business mentions, website clicks and common topics associated with searches in which a company’s website appears.
The company says the insights are aggregated to protect privacy and do not give businesses access to individual user conversations.
Eligible businesses can also create specialised AI agents that answer questions about their products and services.
For example, customers comparing products could ask about features, specifications or return policies without leaving ChatGPT.
The agents operate separately from users’ regular ChatGPT conversations and are clearly identified as representing the business.
For now, Business Agents are available to eligible e-commerce and online service companies in the United States. At the same time, business profiles are available in markets where ChatGPT operates, subject to verification requirements.
The launch puts OpenAI in more direct competition with Google, whose business profiles let companies manage information displayed across Search and Maps.
OpenAI is pursuing a similar approach within ChatGPT, where users increasingly research products, compare services and seek recommendations.
The company previously experimented with allowing users to complete purchases directly within ChatGPT but discontinued that checkout initiative earlier this year.
The latest strategy focuses instead on helping businesses become more discoverable and allowing customers to interact with them through AI.
OpenAI says it plans to expand the business features to additional markets and industries over time.