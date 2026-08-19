iOS 26.6.1 patches flaws affecting WebKit, kernel, images and network traffic
Dubai: Apple has released a security update for iPhones and iPads fixing 29 vulnerabilities, including flaws that could expose sensitive information, affect the operating system kernel or allow malicious content to execute code.
The iOS 26.6.1 and iPadOS 26.6.1 updates, released on August 17, apply to iPhone 11 and later and a range of supported iPads, according to Apple’s security advisory.
Among the flaws is an Audio vulnerability that Apple said could allow an app to leak sensitive user information. Three kernel-related flaws could cause unexpected system termination, allow an app to read kernel memory or corrupt kernel memory.
Apple also fixed an ImageIO vulnerability under which processing a maliciously crafted image could lead to arbitrary code execution, according to reports detailing the update.
Another flaw affected Telephony on iPhones. Apple said an attacker in a privileged network position could potentially bypass IPSec authentication and intercept network traffic.
The majority of the 29 vulnerabilities are linked to WebKit, the browser engine underpinning Safari and web content on Apple devices, according to security reports.
Apple also released macOS Tahoe 26.6.2 on August 17, while Safari 26.6.1 brought additional WebKit security patches to Macs running Sonoma and Sequoia.
The latest updates come shortly after Apple patched a separate serious Screen Sharing vulnerability in macOS that could allow an attacker to authenticate without valid credentials. Reports say that flaw has since been exploited in real-world attacks.
Apple recommends keeping software up to date as one of the most important steps users can take to maintain the security of its products.