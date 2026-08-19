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Apple fixes 29 iPhone security flaws, including risks to sensitive data

iOS 26.6.1 patches flaws affecting WebKit, kernel, images and network traffic

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The iOS 26.6.1 and iPadOS 26.6.1 updates, released on August 17, apply to iPhone 11 and later and a range of supported iPads, according to Apple’s security advisory.
The iOS 26.6.1 and iPadOS 26.6.1 updates, released on August 17, apply to iPhone 11 and later and a range of supported iPads, according to Apple’s security advisory.
Bloomberg

Dubai: Apple has released a security update for iPhones and iPads fixing 29 vulnerabilities, including flaws that could expose sensitive information, affect the operating system kernel or allow malicious content to execute code.

The iOS 26.6.1 and iPadOS 26.6.1 updates, released on August 17, apply to iPhone 11 and later and a range of supported iPads, according to Apple’s security advisory.

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Among the flaws is an Audio vulnerability that Apple said could allow an app to leak sensitive user information. Three kernel-related flaws could cause unexpected system termination, allow an app to read kernel memory or corrupt kernel memory.

Apple also fixed an ImageIO vulnerability under which processing a maliciously crafted image could lead to arbitrary code execution, according to reports detailing the update.

Another flaw affected Telephony on iPhones. Apple said an attacker in a privileged network position could potentially bypass IPSec authentication and intercept network traffic.

The majority of the 29 vulnerabilities are linked to WebKit, the browser engine underpinning Safari and web content on Apple devices, according to security reports.

Apple also released macOS Tahoe 26.6.2 on August 17, while Safari 26.6.1 brought additional WebKit security patches to Macs running Sonoma and Sequoia.

The latest updates come shortly after Apple patched a separate serious Screen Sharing vulnerability in macOS that could allow an attacker to authenticate without valid credentials. Reports say that flaw has since been exploited in real-world attacks.

Apple recommends keeping software up to date as one of the most important steps users can take to maintain the security of its products.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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