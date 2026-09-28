Fans invited to celebrate six decades of hits on Stewart’s last tour
Forever Young singer Rod Stewart is all ready to say goodbye to touring. But before that curtain closes and he takes his final call, he is going on the road with The Final Encore next year, reports TMZ.
He announced the move on social media with a short clip and a caption that read: “Well, here we go… one last time! Come and see me on my The Final Encore Tour for one more round of rock ’n’ roll. I’m really looking forward to it. Get your tickets now with link in the bio.”
The legend has a more-than-60-year catalogue of shows to say goodbye to, so it’s safe to say it’s going to be epic.
The 81-year-old will kick things off with a show at Dublin’s 3Arena.
“After more than six decades, The Final Encore will most definitely be my last.
“I’ve been singing the music I love since I was 19 years old, and I’ve had the privilege of taking it around the world to all of you. It has given me a life beyond anything I could ever have imagined, and I hope I’ve given you some fond memories in return.
“So, may I take this opportunity to thank you for making this extraordinary life possible. I hope you’ll join me so I can thank you the best way I know how … with the music and one hell of a show. See you there,” he was quoted as saying by Page Six.
The music is going to include the ‘best of’ list – think Maggie May, You Wear It Well, Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright), Hot Legs, Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?, and Young Turks.
The rock star is so cool that he’s been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, once solo and once as part of The Faces. He’s also sold more than 250 million records worldwide.
The news comes as fans deal with the cancellation of 11 of his shows this year in America following heart surgery.
“I’m already feeling better and very much on the mend,” Stewart wrote on Instagram as he recovered from the cardiac episode.
“I want to thank the doctors, nurses and everyone who has taken such wonderful care of me.
“I am deeply disappointed to miss these shows and sorry to let my fans down, but I look forward to getting back on stage and having a good time with you all again soon.”