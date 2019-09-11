A leaked screenshot regarding the service was first reported earlier

San Francisco: Internet giant Google has finally confirmed that it is working on a service called Google Play Pass similar to Apple Arcade in a tweet and said it would launch it soon.

"It's almost time," the company tweeted on Tuesday. "Google Play Pass is coming soon."

Earlier, a leaked screenshot regarding the service was first reported on by Android Police in July, suggested that it may cost $4.99 per month, the same price as Apple Arcade.

The screenshots also revealed that the service might come with some known games like Monument Valley, Stardew Valley and Threes, along with some non-gaming apps such as "premium music apps" and fitness trackers.