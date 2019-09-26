Leave Gitex Shopper 2019 with smooth hair and skin with these products

Picture for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pexels

Everyone flocks to Gitex Shopper to get the best deals on electronics and they focus is on phones and laptops. However, did you know the exhibition brings you great deals on personal care and beauty appliances. Here are our pricks:

Dyson Airwrap Styler

Dyson Airwrap Image Credit: Gulf News/ Falah Gulzar

If you follow anything tech related, you would know this British tech company has created a number of appliances that have been a hit due to their unique features.

Their Airwrap styler was introduced in 2018, which uses the same motor as their popular Supersonic hair dryer.

And it you want a lesson in physics, the appliances uses principles of the Coanda effect to style hair instead of using too much heat.

It also measures the temperature of the hair 40 times per second to make sure that it does not heat above 150 degrees.

The set with all the attachments that included, but are not limited to, loose and tight curling attachments, and smoothing brush is priced at around Dh2099 at Gitex Shopper 2019.

Braun's Satin-Hair 5

Braun's Satin-Hair 5 Image Credit: Gulf News/ Falah Gulzar

This hairdryer claims to give you salon-like blow dry at home because of the ionic function it has. The ions help calm untameable hair and gives it that smooth look.

It has temperature control for how much heat is applied to the hair. It comes with an attachment that can be used on curly hair or to give a voluminous look right out of the shower.

At Gitex Shopper 2019, it is priced at around Dh149.

Braun Silk-expert 3 IPL

Braun Silk-expert 3 IPL Image Credit: Gulf News/ Falah Gulzar

While laser hair removal is getting increasingly popular, each session can cost you a hefty amount. This product from Germany tech company Braun helps one get rid of unwanted hair permanently at home.

It uses IPL (Intense pulsed light) which is a technology used by cosmetic and medical practitioners to perform various skin treatments for aesthetic and therapeutic purposes, including hair removal.

IPL is more adaptive to the skin and less harmful than other lasers.

It is corded so that recharging is not a hassle as most at-home laser hair removal appliances can be charged to be used for a short period of time until they require recharging.

At Gitex Shopper 2019, it is priced at around Dh999.

Babyliss hair straightener (ST388PSDE)

Babyliss hair straightener Image Credit: Gulf News/ Falah Gulzar

Babyliss is known for their hair styling appliances and this is one of their latest models.

Just like the hairdryer mentioned above, this hair styling appliance also uses ionic function that employs ions to smooth out hair and give that person pin-straight look.

It has ceramic plates that are great for smoothing out hair and reducing frizz.

This can also be used on wet hair and has temperature control.

At Gitex Shopper 2019, it is priced at around Dh199.

Philips Men’s Shaver AT890

If you are a man scrolling through this article and the above appliances don’t appeal to you, this might.

The company started making electric shavers in 1939 under the Philishave brand, so they are experts at it.

This model is known to cut hair extremely close to the skin without irritating it.