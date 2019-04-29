British boxer Amir Khan will also be at Knockout Night

YouTube sensation KSI will join 27 other fighters, including British boxer Amir Khan, for Knockout Night on May 3 at FIVE, Palm Jumeirah, in Dubai.

The star-studded event will feature 14 bouts of fights — nine bouts of boxing and five bouts of kick-boxing — with names including the undefeated Cruiserweight Viddal Riley versus ‘UAE Boxer of the Year’ Mo Ali, and five-time Muay Thai World Champion Atakan Arslan, versus Christos Avramidis.

“Knockout Night at FIVE is Badou Jack Promotions’ first event in the UAE and we’re really excited to showcase the very best of international and regional boxers and kick-boxers. We’re proud to host local fighters including Majid Al Nagbi and Saudi Arabia’s Julaidan Abdulfatah,” said Amer Abdallah, CEO of Badou Jack Promotions.

The fights will also be live-streamed to 180 countries from 3pm.