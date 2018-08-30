Cincinnati: Christian Yelich hit for the cycle while tying a franchise record with six hits, and Jesus Aguilar slugged the tiebreaking homer in the 10th inning as the Milwaukee Brewers posted a wild 13-12 victory over the host Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Yelich drove in three runs and scored twice while becoming the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle. He is the first Milwaukee player to do so since George Kottaras against the Houston Astros on September 3, 2011.

Mike Moustakas was 4-for-6 with a homer and three RBIs, and Lorenzo Cain was 3-for-6 with three runs as Milwaukee won for the sixth time in its past nine games. The Brewers are five games behind the first-place Chicago Cubs in the National League Central while maintaining possession of the NL’s second wild card spot.

The Brewers collected 22 hits, the most pivotal coming when Aguilar sent a 2-1 pitch from Reds right-hander Raisel Iglesias (2-3) over the centrefield wall in the 10th for his 30th homer of the season.