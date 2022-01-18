The General Entertainment Authority, in cooperation with WWE, has announced that Elimination Chamber will be held at the Jeddah Superdome, the world’s largest pillarless Superdome, on Saturday, February 19. More details of the event will be announced soon.
It is the first time an established WWE pay-per-view event has been held in Saudi Arabia, and it is the first time the Elimination Chamber — a regular event on the WWE WrestleMania calendar- has been held anywhere outside of the United States.
Drew McIntyre won the title last year, defeating AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Sheamus.