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Williams honours 1981 title winner at Spanish GP

Williams' special livery will be used throughout the Spanish GP weekend

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Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Williams' pays tribute to its title-winning FW07C
Williams' pays tribute to its title-winning FW07C
Photo by: Williams

Dubai: Williams Racing will celebrate F1's return to Madrid with a special livery inspired by its 1981 title-winning FW07C, the car used by the team when F1 last raced in the Spanish capital.

The livery on Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon’s cars features white, green and navy blue colours, paying tribute to the 1981 design raced by Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann at Madrid’s Circuito de Jarama.

Williams said the design reflects how lessons and expertise from the past are helping drive their return to the front.

"From the engineers who developed the FW07C to the team mates preparing the FW48, the same spirit of innovation, precision and teamwork continues to shape Williams," said the British team.

The one-off livery was unveiled with Sainz at a Fan Zone event in Madrid’s Plaza de Callao on Tuesday evening, ahead of the first Spanish GP at the new 22-turn Madring circuit.

“Our mission to get back to the front of the grid is drawn from, inspired by and informed by everything we’ve done before," said Team Principal James Vowles.

"I am incredibly proud to celebrate that through (title sponsor) Atlassian’s special livery, connecting the team we were at Jarama with the team we are becoming today through focused collaboration, improved technological innovation, and real creativity.

"The car looks fantastic, and I cannot wait to see it lapping around Madrid.”

Controversy surrounding the tribute

The decision has drawn attention given its timing, with the tribute being raced on the weekend of the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

The 1981 Williams car has a historical connection to the Bin Laden family through Saudi-linked sponsorship, with Osama bin Laden’s father, Mohammed bin Awad bin Laden, previously contributing to the team’s sponsorship programme. Williams' 1981 championship-winning FW07C carried sponsorship from Albilad, a Saudi company closely associated with the Bin Laden family.

Williams need to build momentum 

Williams have endured a difficult 2026 campaign, scoring just 11 points and sitting ninth in the Constructors’ Championship after finishing fifth last season.

Sainz is set to make his 13th appearance at the Spanish Grand Prix, but his first in Madrid, the city where he was born, grew up and started his racing career.

The Spaniard and team-mate Alex Albon will be aiming to end Williams’ eight-race wait for points, with Albon’s eighth-place finish in Monaco their last points-scoring result.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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