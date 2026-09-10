New ‘Madring’ circuit to offer plenty of thrills and spills

Newly-completed semi-street circuit in Madrid has F1 drivers in a spin
Maybe it’s called the ‘Madring’ for a reason. The newly-completed semi-street circuit in Madrid, built in an exhibition centre close to Barajas airport, is already giving drivers and their team bosses plenty of headaches ahead of this weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix.
The new track is likely to deliver a lot of thrills and spills – the teams will be hoping it is more of the former – with its very fast opening sector followed by several medium and low-speed corners, including 90-degree turns that are expected to create more than ‘just an inchident’, as Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc had famously explained a crash with Max Verstappen during their go-karting days.
Four-time world champion Verstappen, buoyed by finishing third last week, where Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had forecast runway championship leader Kimi Antonelli would "walk on water" to win from 19th on the grid, said he expected many crashes, something Leclerc seems to be having a lot more than usual anyway this Formula 1 season.
"It's going to be very difficult," said Verstappen after trying the track on a simulator.
"It's not an easy track. If you do a few laps in a row, it's always hard to cross the line and say 'I nailed the lap'.
"It's very hard. It also has a tendency to create some big shunts in some places."
The circuit's newly-laid asphalt surface will add to the challenge, being likely to offer little grip, but it is La Monumental, a high-speed banked, horseshoe shaped corner, that should attract attention. It is 550 metres long and has a blind crest on the exit.
"The characteristics are much closer to somewhere like Budapest or Zandvoort," said Wolff, whose team have won nine of the opening 13 races.
"We are therefore expecting a very close-fought weekend."
Of those nine, Antonelli has won seven, a single-season record for an Italian driver, and title rival George Russell, now 66 points adrift, two.
The others were won by world champion Lando Norris, with two, and the Ferrari drivers – Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari visited Madrid in July for a filming day when the circuit was unfinished.
"It was very hot and very dusty," said Hamilton, third in the drivers' standings but now 76 points behind Antonelli.
"It looks like it will be a qualifying lap kind of circuit... "There's not really any straights so it's a difficult place to overtake."
Madrid-born Williams driver Carlos Sainz, who is an ambassador for the circuit, echoed Verstappen's view when he said he expected to see many safety car interventions, red flag stoppages and yellow flags.
Red Bull will be without Isack Hadjar, recovering from a broken wrist, for a third consecutive race, with Liam Lawson substituting while Yuki Tsunoda continues in his place at Racing Bulls.
The Madring will be the first new circuit in use since the introduction of Las Vegas three years ago, the sixth to host a Spanish Grand Prix and the 78th different track on the F1 circuit since 1950.