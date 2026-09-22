Batting first India put up a score of just 32, losing Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan early before captain Shreyas Iyer top-scored with 16. Their 32-4 left Japan needing just 33 to win, handing the hosts a genuine opportunity to pull off a historic upset.

And it went right to the wire, but with six runs from four balls needed for Japan, India were handed a huge decision in their favour.

Japan were initially given a wide when Axar Patel bowled down the leg side to Alexander Shirai-Patmore, which would have added an extra run to their total.

After the two umpires discussed the incident, they reversed the original decision, meaning the wide was taken away and Japan lost the extra run.

The decision has since sparked a huge reaction online, with fans expressing their frustration at the wide being overturned at such a crucial stage of the match.

Many questioned how an on-field decision could be reversed following discussions between the players and umpires, particularly with Japan given such a significant opportunity to cause a major upset.

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) Laws of Cricket, an umpire can change a decision provided it is done promptly and before the ball is considered dead.

The laws also allow the two umpires to consult each other when there is uncertainty over a decision.

In this case, the wide was initially given before the umpires discussed the delivery and reversed the call, meaning Japan lost the additional run.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.