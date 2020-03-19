Sachin Tendulkar speaks on Twitter Image Credit: Sachin Tendulkar Twitter

New Delhi: With the coronavirus pandemic seeing people across India panicking, tennis star Leander Paes has asked the people to stay calm and follow the guidelines of the World Health Organisation and the health ministry.

Taking to Twitter, Paes wrote: “We currently face a big battle against an opponent that is spreading its reach across the globe. At times like this, it’s most important that we each play our part in the community and ensure we contribute to a healthy society.

“It is important that we follow guidelines set by @WHO and the @MoHFW_INDIA, not panic, and not fall into the trap of, or spread fake news. It is also important that we help educate the people around us, like our house help, who might not have access to information as easily.

“Currently, one of the best things to do is to wash your hands thoroughly and regularly, so that we prevent the spread of COVID-19. And don’t forget to turn off the taps while washing so you save water as well.”

Earlier, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar urged fellow countrymen to act responsibly and follow the guidelines issued by the health authorities in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

“As citizens, we have to act responsibly. We could follow simple steps to keep the coronavirus at bay. It is my request to everyone to follow basic guidelines to try our best to ensure we all stay safe,” Tendulkar tweeted.