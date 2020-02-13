Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) talks with center Anthony Davis Image Credit: AP

Anthony Davis scored a team-high 33 points as the Los Angeles Lakers beat Denver 120-116 in overtime in the final game before the All-Star break for two of the top teams in the West.

“Our defence got us back in the game and we came down and finished at the end of the game,” said Lakers all-star Davis. “We wanted to make sure we came in and got a win on the road heading into the all-star game.”

LeBron James showed his two way prowess, finishing with a triple double of 32 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds and making several clutch stops on defence down the stretch.

James recorded his 12th triple double of the season to tie Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks for the league lead.

Davis scored seven points in the extra session, including a three pointer that made it 119-116 for the Lakers with 2:41 remaining.

Davis said he enjoyed the first half of the season but added wins are going to be harder to come by in the second.

“It been a fun first half of the year,” he said. “We had our struggles, but we continued to fight.