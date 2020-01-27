Kobe Bryant with his Oscar trophy in 2018. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Every sports fan knew Kobe Bryant the basketball player, but there was more to the man than a tremendous talent for his beloved sport.

Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash with his daughter on Sunday, also won an Oscar for ‘Dear Basketball’, a 2017 animated short film which he wrote and narrated, and was directed and animated by Glen Keane, with music by John Williams.

The emotional film is based on a letter Kobe Bryant wrote to The Players’ Tribune in 2015 to announce his retirement from basketball.