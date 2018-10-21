Los Angeles: Jonas Jerebko executed a clutch tip in with 0.3 seconds left against his former team to lift the Golden State Warriors to a 124-123 win over the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Kevin Durant scored 38 points and Stephen Curry tallied 31, while Sweden’s Jerebko came off the bench to score 10 and the clutch game winner in a wild contest in front of a crowd of 18,300.

The Jazz built a big lead by scoring 47 points in the second quarter but Golden State clawed their way back into it with a strong second half, led by Curry.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 26 points and 15 rebounds as Milwaukee Bucks tried out their new long-range attack in their home opener Friday to beat the Indiana Pacers 118-101.