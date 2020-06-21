Vanessa Bryant has shared a heartfelt Instagram post celebrating her daughter Capri’s first birthday.
Vanessa marked the bittersweet occasion on June 20 without her late husband, Kobe Bryant, who died earlier this year.
”Happy 1st Birthday Capri! Mommy, Daddy, Nani, Gigi and BB love you SO much!!!” wrote Vanessa on Instagram. “God Bless you sweet princess. Capri Kobe Bryant a.k.a. ‘Koko-Bean’ named after her dearly missed daddy, Kobe Bean Bryant. We miss you SO much Gigi and Daddy.”
Professional basketball player Kobe died in a helicopter accident on January 26 alongside his 13-year-old daughter — and Capri’s older sister — Gianna, nicknamed Gigi.
It’s been a year of difficult celebrations for Vanessa and her daughters, including 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year-old Bianka.
On May 5, Vanessa celebrated her 38th birthday without husband Kobe or daughter Gigi. “You are strongest person I know and I am so grateful to have you as my mom! I will always be the Ethel to your Lucy!” her eldest, Natalia, wrote in a birthday card.
Less than a week later, Vanessa marked her first Mother’s Day since the deaths. Her daughters gifted her a sweet book titled ‘Why I Love My Mom’.
“I love you so much @nataliabryant, Gianna, Bianka and Capri!” Vanessa wrote, thanking her children for the thoughtful present.