Wanheng Menayothin (left) and Floyd Mayweather Image Credit: Ring Magazine / Reuters

Dubai: Floyd Mayweather is an angry man. And you won’t believe why.

The problem has been triggered by a little-known Thai boxer, who has eclipsed Mayweather’s 50-0 record by recording a winning streak of 54 wins without loss, dating back to January 2007.

In his most recent fight in October 2019, Wanheng Menayothin, a 5ft 2in strawweight nicknamed ‘Thai Dwarf Giant’, scored a unanimous decision victory over South Africa’s former IBO mini flyweight champion, Simphiwe Khonco.

Although he has never fought outside his native Thailand, Menayothin’s record streak went unnoticed even when he surpassed Mayweather back in August 2018 when recording his 51st victory inside the ring.

Since then the Thai superstar has toyed with retirement at the age of 34, but has said that he will continue to fight to add to his record.

Obviously, he has amassed a huge fan following for his feats with many of them calling him, ‘The Best Ever’, the title that Mayweather goes by.

“I’m 50-0 for a reason,” Mayweather said during an interview with Club Shay Shay. “Right now they got a fighter that’s over in Asia that’s 54-0 and they say, ‘This is the new TBE,’ because he’s about to retire.”

Mayweather also questioned the quality of opponents that Menayothin has faced.

“I said, ‘Y’all telling me about this fighter that fought one world champion?’ He’s 54-0 and only beat one world champion? This is who y’all are trying to call TBE? Okay, y’all are some comedians.”