University lecturer launches bid to challenge Infantino for Fifa presidency

Peter Auf der Heyde aims to challenge Infantino, promising to earn just $1 a year
Dubai: University lecturer Peter Auf der Heyde is preparing an ambitious bid to challenge Gianni Infantino for the Fifa presidency.
The former journalist and football club owner is hoping to secure the nominations required to stand against the incumbent in the March 2027 election, with a pledge to take home an annual salary of just $1 (75p) if successful.
South African Auf der Heyde currently teaches journalism at Southampton Solent University. He previously worked as sports editor for Germany's Deutsche Presse-Agentur (dpa).
His football background includes serving as president of the Grahamstown Soccer Association in South Africa, as well as owning and managing second-division club UDW FC during the early 1990s.
"I feel very strongly that there needs to be a challenge in any election," Auf der Heyde told BBC Radio Solent.
"There should not be an uncontested election and in this case Infantino needs to be challenged. It's important for accountability and transparency."
To officially enter the race against Infantino, Auf der Heyde must receive nominations from five national football associations ahead of the March 2027 vote.
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is also weighing up a potential challenge, with Infantino having faced pressure to step aside after a controversial proposal involving the sale of stakes in Fifa competitions to private investors.
Infantino, meanwhile, has maintained that he enjoys the support of the "vast, vast majority" of the global football community and dismissed questions about potentially resigning.
The Fifa president is seeking a fourth and final term, but could face competition from several candidates, including Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, and former Tottenham Hotspur and Switzerland defender Ramon Vega.
Candidates have until November 18 to confirm their intention to stand against Infantino.
"I'm not asking for countries to vote for me, I'm asking for them to nominate me," added Auf der Heyde.
"Once you have a nomination and become an official candidate you can then ask questions (to other candidates) that you can't ask otherwise.
"Infantino earned around $6m (£4.49m) last year which I think is ridiculous. I would suggest that $450,000 (£337,259) is a very adequate salary and in my case I would ask to be paid $1 per year and after four years if I have maintained my promises then I can get the remaining money."