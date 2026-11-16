‘Someone can do better’: Klopp launches attack on Fifa chief Infantino

Jurgen Klopp takes aim at Gianni Infantino and calls for change at the top of Fifa
Dubai: Germany manager Jurgen Klopp has called for Fifa president Gianni Infantino to be replaced, claiming he "didn't think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that".
Blatter stepped down as Fifa president in 2015 following a corruption scandal, with Infantino taking over the role in February 2016.
Infantino is expected to seek another term in March but has faced growing criticism after scrapping his Fifa Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal. The controversial plans included selling stakes in the World Cup and other Fifa competitions to private investors.
Infantino subsequently apologised to the Fifa Council over the proposal, but was told he could not be considered fit to lead world football unless he published all relevant documents and addressed key questions.
"I've been following football for many years. There are people who are much more knowledgeable about this than I am. But I think most people now agree a change would make a lot of sense," said Klopp.
"I didn't think things could get worse after Sepp Blatter, but someone has managed to do just that."
Klopp continued: "Regarding Gianni Infantino, surely the next person to come along can do a better job."
Uefa, European football's governing body, has emerged as one of Infantino's strongest opponents and has repeatedly urged him to leave his position.
The organisation has prepared criminal legal action against the Fifa president and filed a claim in three US courts seeking the publication of all documents connected to the FFE proposal.
Wednesday marks the deadline for candidates to formally declare their intention to challenge Infantino in the upcoming Fifa presidential election.
Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, currently Fifa's head of global development, had been linked with a potential run for the presidency. However, BBC Sport has been informed by sources that he has decided against entering the race.
Uefa is reportedly continuing its search for an alternative candidate ahead of the deadline.
Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega became the first candidate to announce his intention to stand in October, while Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has also confirmed he plans to run.
Klopp believes football needs a leader motivated by the sport rather than financial interests.
"There are people who truly care about the future of football - people who aren't driven by financial interests," said Klopp.
"If someone like that were to step up - if someone like that were to become president - I think that would be a significant improvement.
"If someone like that were to step up - if someone like that were to become president - I think that would be a significant improvement.