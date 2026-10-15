Is Wenger going to challenge Infantino for FIFA presidency?

Dubai: Arsene Wenger has emerged as a potential surprise candidate to challenge Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, with leading figures in European football reportedly keen for the former Arsenal manager to enter the race.

Infantino is widely expected to secure re-election for a fourth and final term next year, despite facing criticism over a proposed scheme to sell commercial stakes in the World Cup to private investors.

However, senior figures within European football believe Wenger, who has served as FIFA's chief of global football development since 2019, could provide a credible alternative to the incumbent president.

The FIFA Council meets in Zurich this week for the first time since Infantino's proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) initiative emerged, triggering a backlash and calls for his resignation from football leaders across Europe, North America and Asia.

The meeting is expected to be tense, with Infantino facing some of his most vocal critics as the governing body discusses a range of contentious issues.

Among the key topics will be a proposed $3.4 billion increase in FIFA's football development funding, alongside governance reforms, relations with the English Football Association and the controversy surrounding last year's inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, which was awarded to US President Donald Trump.

Despite the growing opposition, efforts to find a candidate capable of mounting a serious challenge to Infantino have so far failed to gain momentum. Potential contenders, including CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani and UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin, have ruled themselves out.

Infantino has also been strengthening his position through a global tour, with support from football associations in Africa, South America and Oceania expected to play a significant role in his bid for another term.

Former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega is currently the only person to have publicly declared an intention to stand, although his chances of success are considered limited.

Wenger, meanwhile, has given no indication that he intends to challenge for the presidency. The 76-year-old attended a dinner with Infantino and other FIFA Council members in Zurich ahead of Thursday's meeting.

Himself and those close to the Frenchman have remained tight-lipped about whether he would consider entering the race.

One associate described Wenger as a potential "perfect candidate", although stressed that the decision would ultimately be his.

Supporters believe his reputation and international experience could make him a compelling alternative, particularly given his work in Japan and standing across Asian football.

A senior official from a European national association told BBC Sport that Wenger was a respected football figure who understood the game's development after running the department himself.

However, despite the growing calls for him to stand, Wenger would face a difficult decision should he consider challenging the man he currently works alongside at FIFA.

Rob is an experienced sports reporter with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.