Dubai: Unimoni, the global money transfer and foreign exchange company, has been announced as the title sponsor of the Asia Cup.

The 2018 edition of the cricket tournament featuring six teams will be played in the UAE from September 15 to 28.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and the winner of Asia Cup Qualifier will compete in the One Day International event in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Commenting on the association, Dr B.R. Shetty, the founder and chairman of Unimoni holding company Finablr, said, “It is a matter of great pride for Finablr that Unimoni and UAE Exchange are associated with Asia Cup 2018. As a group, we have always believed in connecting with our customers on the things they love, and cricket is loved by billions of people across the globe.”

The curtain raiser of the tournament will be played between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on September 15, and the final will be played on September 28 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is the third time that Asia Cup is held in the UAE.