Reports are emerging that UFC lightweight world champion Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father and longtime trainer, Abdulmanap, has died due to complications arising from coronavirus
Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was 57. In May, Abdulmanap was taken to hospital in Moscow and was comatose in a critical condition in ICU, according to Russian media.
Conor McGregor, who has shared bad blood with Khabib after lost to the Russian in 2018, was one of the first quick to offer his rivals words of support.
More to follow...