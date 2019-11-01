Mixed martial arts star Conor McGregor. Image Credit: AFP

Dublin: Irish mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor was convicted on Friday of assault for punching a man who refused a shot of whiskey from him in a Dublin pub in April and was fined 1,000 euros.

The 31-year-old twice Ultimate Fighting Championship title-holder, offered a guilty plea and apologised to his victim in Dublin’s District Court.

“What I did was very wrong. I would like to apologise again to the injured party ... and assure you that nothing of this nature will happen again,” said McGregor, dressed in a navy suit and tie.

McGregor’s solicitor Michael Staines asked the court to give McGregor “one last chance” and said a criminal conviction could lead to a refusal of a visa to the United States and create “very severe difficulties” for McGregor’s career.

McGregor, who declined to comment to the media after the hearing, last week announced plans to return to the UFC octagon in Las Vegas on January 18 against an opponent he declined to name.