The featherweight bout between world No.1 Max Holloway and No.6 Calvin Kattar will be the first fight of the year at Fight Island. Image Credit: UFC

Abu Dhabi: UFC, world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation, team up with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to bring the third instalment of the UFC Fight Island series from January 16 to 24.

Making it’s third return to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UFC will host three events in just seven days at the purpose-built Etihad Arena through its partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi.

The first event of the year takes place on Saturday, January 16, and will be headlined by a featherweight bout between No.1 ranked Max Holloway and No.6 Calvin Kattar.

Kattar, who will be returning to at Fight Island, is determined to strip the Hawaian and become the next title contender.

In three days’ time, Michael Chiesa and Neil Magny, who both are coming off three consecutive wins, will be looking to maintain their winning momenton on Fight Island on January 20.

The Fight Island finale, UFC 257, will be a monster re-match between the explosive Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier who fought on a featherweight bout in 2014 with the Irishman emerging as the big winner.

However, Poirier is a vastly improved fighter and has found a new home at lightweight where he has defeated some of the biggest names, including Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway to claim the interim lightweight title.

McGregor, who is coming out of retirement, destroyed veteran Donald Cowboy Cerrone in just 40 seconds in his last appearance in the Octagon. “I’m pumped to start the year with a straight week of great fights – Saturday, Wednesday and Sunday – for fight fans all over the world with Fight Island Triple Header,” said UFC President Dana White.

“Following two highly-successful editions of UFC Fight Island and the recent Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi has repeatedly demonstrated its ability to host major international events in a safe and secure environment this year.”

Ali Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) commented: “A third staging of UFC Fight Island in January not only cements Abu Dhabi’s standing as a world-class global destination for sport, but as one of the safest.

“Following the reopening of our emirate to international tourism, we are delighted to welcome fans to Etihad Arena, our new world-class events and entertainment venue on Yas Island. Abu Dhabi’s collaborative and coordinated response in tackling the spread of the coronavirus has inspired pioneering health measures to ensure a safe and secure environment.

“The UFC Fight Island Triple Header on Yas Island this month will once again shine the spotlight on why the UAE is the world’s coolest winter destination, where visitors to Abu Dhabi can safely experience the Emirate’s rich and diverse mix of culture, entertainment and lifestyle attractions.”

Safe zones on Yas Island

* In December, DCT Abu Dhabi announced the reopening of the Emirate to tourism, as well as a gradual return to event hosting, with strict guidelines in place that ensure the safety of the wider Abu Dhabi community.

* To align with these guidelines, the athletes, coaches, UFC staff and resort employees will again be in a safe zone on Yas Island. There will also be additional restricted zones which will allow for fans to safely attend the events. All three events will be held at the state-of-the-art Etihad Arena, where the UFC Fight Island will be hosted for the first time.

Ticket sales

Limited tickets for the historic UFC Fight Island Triple Header are now available at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae. The Triple Header will be showcased live via global broadcasters around the world and on Pay-Per-View in select markets. UFC events are broadcast in 171 countries and territories in 40 different languages and reach approximately one billion TV households.