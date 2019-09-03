Dubai: Ahead of the big fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi this weekend, there is an intriguing undercard to whet the appetite.

With fights starting from 6pm at The Arena on Yas Island, there will be plenty to keep you occupied — including Edson Barboza against Paul Felder, and Islam Makhachev up against Davi Ramos — before the world title fight begins at an estimated 10pm.