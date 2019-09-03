Dubai: Ahead of the big fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi this weekend, there is an intriguing undercard to whet the appetite.
With fights starting from 6pm at The Arena on Yas Island, there will be plenty to keep you occupied — including Edson Barboza against Paul Felder, and Islam Makhachev up against Davi Ramos — before the world title fight begins at an estimated 10pm.
Here’s the full bout order for UFC 242:
UFC Main Card
UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier
Edson Barboza vs Paul Felder
Islam Makhachev vs Davi Ramos
Curtis Blaydes vs Shamil Abdurakhimov
Mairbek Taisumov vs Carlos Diego Ferreira
UFC Preliminary Card
Ottman Azaitar vs Teemu Packalen
Liana Jojua vs Sarah Moras
Belal Muhammad vs Takashi Sato
Nordine Taleb vs Muslim Salikhov
Omari Akhmedov vs Zak Cummings
Joanne Calderwood vs Andrea Lee