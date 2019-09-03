190901 khabib
Khabib Nurmagomedov will face American Dustin Poirier at The Arena, Yas Island next Saturday. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Ahead of the big fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi this weekend, there is an intriguing undercard to whet the appetite.

With fights starting from 6pm at The Arena on Yas Island, there will be plenty to keep you occupied — including Edson Barboza against Paul Felder, and Islam Makhachev up against Davi Ramos — before the world title fight begins at an estimated 10pm.

Here’s the full bout order for UFC 242:

UFC Main Card

UFC Lightweight Championship: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier

Edson Barboza vs Paul Felder

Islam Makhachev vs Davi Ramos

Curtis Blaydes vs Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mairbek Taisumov vs Carlos Diego Ferreira

UFC Preliminary Card

Ottman Azaitar vs Teemu Packalen

Liana Jojua vs Sarah Moras

Belal Muhammad vs Takashi Sato

Nordine Taleb vs Muslim Salikhov

Omari Akhmedov vs Zak Cummings

Joanne Calderwood vs Andrea Lee