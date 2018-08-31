Dubai: It was another hot and hard day in the saddle for UAE Team Emirates as they battled through stage 6 of this year’s Vuelta.

The graft paid off with Simone Consonni building on his fifth place finish earlier in the week with an impressive fourth in today’s stage.

The team’s leader, Fabio Aru, was also able to finish ahead of many of his GC rivals and climb another three spots in the GC standings to 13th place.

Commenting on his race, Consonni said: “I’m pretty satisfied because I succeeded in being in the lead group when the bunch was split, that was a great chance and I’m happy I could exploit it. Unfortunately I did not manage the approach to the final roundabout as well as I could have. I was not in the best position when Quick-Step Floors launched the sprint, but because it was pretty early, it allowed me to overtake some riders and get closer to a podium finish”.