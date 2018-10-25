Dubai: UAE Team Emirates have announced one of the biggest signings of the cycling season, after attracting Colombian Sprinter Fernando Gaviria with a three-year deal. The 24-year-old will be unveiled by the team at their UAE training camp between October 26-29.

Gaviria, who became a professional in the second part of the 2015 season, has had a meteoric rise up the cycling ranks, winning 34 times in his short career, including three stages at the 2018 Tour de France and four stages and the 2017 Giro d’Italia — where he also took home the points jersey — adding to his victory in the 2016 Paris — Tours. The addition of Gaviria takes the total number of Colombian riders turning out in UAE Team Emirates colours to four, after the recent additions of Sergio Henao, Cristian Munoz and Juan Molano.

Commenting on the switch, Gaviria said: “I have changed teams after having always raced with the same group, which has given me the opportunity to make the next jump up to the highest level. With the new jersey, I’m not going to hide my desire — I want the biggest wins. I’m also happy to be able to race with my countrymen Henao, Munoz and Molano. Thanks to UAE Team Emirates for the faith they have put in me.”