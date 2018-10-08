Varese: UAE Team Emirates face three back-to-back events in Italy at the Tre Valli Varesine, Milano-Torino and Gran Piemonte on October 9, 10 and 11 respectively.

Rui Costa, who finished top-10 at the World Championships in Innsbruck, returns to lead the team at the Tre Valli. Supporting the former world champion will be Andrea Bagioli, Matteo Bono, Edward Ravasi, Aleksandr Riabushenko, Ben Swift and Oliviero Troia.

The Milano-Torino will see the return of former Italian National Champion, Fabio Aru and Tour de France stage winner, Dan Martin. The pair will join Rui Costa, with support from Andrea Bagioli, Filippo Ganna, Jan Polanc and Rory Sutherland.

In the final race, trainee Nicolás Tivani will lead the team alongside Filippo Ganna, the latter of whom finished second in the Individual Time Trial (ITT) at the Italian National Championships last week. The pair are supported by Marco Marcato, Manuele Mori, Simone Petilli, Edward Ravasi and Rory Sutherland.

Sports Director Mario Scirea, said: “We’re expecting three interesting races in which we can line up some important riders. Rui Costa will find routes suited to his skills in the Tre Valli Varesine and in the Milano-Torino we will have several options, since Aru and Martin will also be there. In the Gran Piemonte, Tivani could have a good chance if the race ends in a sprint. We will try to make the most of the three races as we prepare our approach to Il Lombardia.”