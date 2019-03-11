Dubai: Companies from across the UAE will be looking to make their mark on the pitch and showcase their sporting prowess among business rivals at the forthcoming Zurich Corporate Touch 6s Tournament 2019 on Friday at Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club, Dubai.

The annual event – now in its eighth year – encourages staff to swap the stresses and strains of office life for a dose of healthy competition in a fun and informal environment. With 28 teams registered to take part this year, the event’s popularity continues to grow as more businesses recognise the importance of balancing hard work with wellbeing to support a healthy, happy and motivated workforce.

Victoria Hepworth, Partner at Corporate Affair Event Management, which organises the tournament, says: “One of the joys of touch as a sport is the fact that it is completely inclusive – anyone and everyone can play regardless of age, gender or experience. There are absolutely no restrictions, so it’s easy to see why it is so popular.

“Touch is energetic and fast-paced, so offers a complete body work out. For employers and their staff who are stuck behind a desk all week, it provides a great release and the chance to get fit and active in the fresh air and bond with colleagues outside of the business environment – all of which can also offer significant competitive advantages in the long term.”

Those companies which have already registered and have their eyes on the coveted trophy include Savills, JLL, JLT, King’s Education, Investors Trust, Aetna, Barclays, DeVere, Kibsons and CMS. Matches tap off at 9am and culminate with the finals at 5pm.