Dubai: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and former Dutch football star Clarence Seedorf will headline a stellar cast of speakers at the first Dubai Artificial Intelligence in Sports (DAIS) Conference and Exhibition, that takes place on October 14 and 15 at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Shaikh Rashid Hall.

Organised under the patronage of Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the two-day DAIS Conference and Exhibition will bring together top stars and decision-makers from the world of sport and leading names from the world of Artificial Intelligence for discussions on the scope of AI’s ability to enhance every facet of the global sports industry.