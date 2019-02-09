Dubai: Zedan Polo and UAE Polo emerged champions in the 2019 Hildon Cup and Silver Cup respectively on an excellent day of polo at the Al Habtoor Polo Resort and Club.
Watched by Shaikh Rashid Bin Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Zedan Polo squeezed past Mahra Polo 9-8.5 in the Hildon Cup final, while UAE Polo defeated Ghantoot Polo for the Silver Cup crown.
Pelayo Berazadi was the standout performer for Zedan Polo with five goals as his team stayed ahead of Mahra Polo throughout the five chukkers. Team patron Amr Zedan came up with a timely contribution of four goals as Zedan Polo won by the slimmest of margins.
The Silver Cup final was also intense and fast-paced, with the two teams matching each other in terms of strength. After being tied 2-2 at the end of the first chukker, UAE Polo took a two-goal lead in the second. But, Ghantoot were on target to lead 7-5 by half time.
However, Tomas Panelo scored two and team patron Shaikha Maitha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum scored one to keep pace with Ghantoot. Alejandro Muzzio tied the scores at 9-9 with three minutes remaining. The Argentinian then scored one last time to see UAE Polo through as the champions 10-9.
Muzzio was the top-scorer with four goals, while Juan Gris Zavaleta also got four goals to his name for Ghantoot.
Shaikh Rashid handed over the trophies to the winners’ trophies to captains of Zedan Polo and UAE Polo. Martin Donovan was awarded the Most Valuable Player award and Ariel was named the Best Playing Pony.
Founded by Mohammad Al Habtoor in 2009, the Dubai Polo Gold Cup Series held in the UAE is one of only five tournaments in the world played in the World Polo Tour (WPT) Championship Cup category, on par with world-class events held in Argentina, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States.