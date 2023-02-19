Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sports Council has announced the official race routes for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi, presented by Daman, with the Yas Marina Circuit selected as the venue. The medals for the participants have also been revealed.

Taking place on 3rd and 4th March, the season-opening race will see the world’s best professional and amateur triathletes challenge themselves on one of Abu Dhabi’s iconic sporting destinations as the prestigious competition returns to the home of the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix.

The event, which will attract thousands of local, regional and international triathletes, features fifteen race categories including the Elite Men and Women, Elite Para and Age Group, Junior and dedicated races for athletes of determination.

Stunning backdrop

The race gets underway with the swimming leg in Yas Marina’s aquamarine waters against a stunning backdrop of the W Abu Dhabi hotel and the famous motorsport circuit, surrounded by the spectacular mega yachts and luxury boats. This swim course is well-known across the triathlon circuits in the world as one of the most beautiful swim-section of the season.

Following the completion of the swim, the triathletes will have the unique opportunity of tackling the same course as that faced by Formula One drivers as they cycle around the track. The bike course is described by race organizers as ‘a level of technicality to excite the seasoned triathletes looking for a challenge, while also well suited to the beginners’. The Grandstands will also be open so fans can cheer on their favourite triathletes as they make their way around the circuit.

The final leg of the race will be the all-important run to the finish line with the flat course presenting an opportunity for people to set their personal best timings in the presence of thousands of spectators.

The 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series Abu Dhabi medals have also been revealed, which will be awarded to all participants who complete their race. In addition, podium medals will also be presented on stage to the top three finishers of each age category.

Designed in the UAE, the centre of the medal is the ‘World Triathlon’ globe with the three apex elements representing the nine points of dynamic balance that all triathletes share: Swim-Bike-Run, Mind-Body-Soul, Earth-Air-Water. The globe is encapsulated by three spinning orbits, signifying how these elements combine harmoniously.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Rumaithi, Director of International Events at Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are thrilled to announce that Yas Marina Circuit will once again be the venue for the World Triathlon Championship Series race in Abu Dhabi. Hosting the World Triathlon Championship Series is part of our on-going efforts to grow sport in Abu Dhabi and strengthen the Emirate’s position as a leading global sporting destination.”

Biggest names

The World Triathlon Championship Series in Abu Dhabi has attracted some of the biggest names in triathlon. In the men’s category, the top 10 triathletes will be in action with French World No.1 and world champion Leo Bergere headlining the stellar list.

In the women’s category, World No.2 Georgia Taylor-Brown will be the top-ranked athlete which will also feature six more of the world’s top-10 triathletes including World No.3 Taylor Spivey of the USA.