Abu Dhabi: To mark the holy month of Ramadan, Yas Marina Circuit has revealed a full fitness calendar, headlined by the local classics of RunYAS and DuYAS to bring new fitness challenges.
Held at the UAE capital’s number one health and fitness hub, this year’s RunYAS and DuYAS editions will see athletes from across the country take on new fitness challenges this Ramadan, with the local community walking, running and cycling across the 5.128km racing track, home to the Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix each year.
Fitness fun
The classic favourite DuYAS race will see athletes test their fitness over a 27.5km endurance course, starting with a 5km run, moving to a 20km cycle, before racing across the final 2.5km sprint to the finish line. Junior athletes can also take part, with the 13.75km course providing an enticing addition to the fitness fun this Ramadan.
With just days remaining until Ramadan DuYAS, athletes can still sign up for the event on Monday 10th April with entry fees starting from AED 150.
For those looking to make use of their running shoes before the summer heat begins, athletes of all ages can also enter the RunYAS event and take on the 5km or 2.5km course around the Yas Island track, with entry fees starting from just AED 65.