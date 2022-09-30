Dubai: Tennis royalty will descend on Dubai in December to compete in one of the most exciting sporting and music events ever to be held in the Emirates.

The World Tennis League will not only showcase many of the best men and women players in the world, but will also offer a fun-filled format featuring epic two-set battles across both singles and mixed doubles matches, with 10-point tie-breaker set to decide the final outcome if needed. And after play each evening ticket holders for ‘The Greatest Show on Court’ can experience a thrilling concert featuring top artists from around the globe, including Dutch DJ superstars, Tiësto and Armin Van Buuren.

Novak Djokovic, arguably the best player that tennis has ever seen, heads the men’s field, with world number one Iga Swiatek leading the women’s entry list. With many more of the most famous names in the sport also taking part at the magnificent Coca-Cola Arena between December 19-24, both tennis and music fans alike can look forward to an unforgettable experience.

New format

Rajesh Banga, Chairman of World Tennis League, said: “The World Tennis League will be an event like no other. It brings a unique and engaging new format to the game of tennis, offering a spectacular mix of sport and entertainment together. We can’t wait to welcome fans from around the globe for this momentous event that hails a new era for tennis.”

Djokovic is no stranger to success, with 21 Grand Slam titles including nine Australian Opens, two French Opens, seven Wimbledons and three US Opens to his name, in addition to his together with five ATP Tour Finals titles. Swiatek, a WTA fan favourite, comes to Dubai following her Grand Slam victories at the French Open and US Open in 2022.

“This new event is exciting, there’s no doubt about it,” said Djokovic. I absolutely love playing in Dubai, I’ve had a lot of success there over the years and really enjoy the fans. This is something different, and it’s going to be great being a part of it.”

Iga Swiatek, the reigning French Open and US open champion, added: “I like it most when tennis connects people and when it’s true entertainment. When it’s combined with a great show and music, it’s even better, so that’s the reason why I’m excited to join this year’s World Tennis League. I’m happy that together with other top players we’ll introduce tennis as fun to new audiences. I can’t wait!”

Joining the men’s field are Alexander Zverev, a rising star who reached a ranking of two in the world this year, and the resurgent Nick Kyrgios, one of the most colourful characters on the ATP Tour. From the women’s field, former world number one, Simona Halep and current Wimbledon champion, Elena Rybakina add to a world-class line-up of tennis talent.

A player lottery will be held on November 1st, where the 16-player line-up will be split into four teams of four players each, and a Round Robin format for matches across the tournament. The top two teams will then face off in a final day of matches to determine the overall winner of the World Tennis League in Dubai.

True fusion

The World Tennis League will bring a true fusion of international talent to centre court at Coca-Cola Arena in an incredible sporting and music extravaganza, with the stage set for the world’s best artists also set to perform after the final match of the day.

Organisers have confirmed that additional award-winning international artists will be announced for the post-match concerts over the coming weeks.