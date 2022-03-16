Dubai: World Padel Academy Al Quoz start as favourites in the Gulf News Padel Masters to be held at World Padel Academy on Saturday.
WPA’s Shaikha Al Janahi, who partners Fatma Mudharreb in the women’s event, has plenty of experience and has been a UAE player in both tennis and padel tennis.
Giving them a good challenge will be Padel Pro, who have plenty of experience as one of the earliest clubs in the UAE.
WPA Khorfakkan are the newcomers to the event, which will give them the invaluable match experience at this stage as the final groupings and draw have been announced for the event.
High-quality tournament
“We are excited to host this host the unique and amazing tournament. We have left no stone unturned to make it a wonderful experience,” said Abdulaziz AlJasmi, Founder and CEO of Match Spot, the official tournament organisers.
Match Spot are a known brand in the Padel Tennis Arena and are ready to deliver a high-quality tournament. “FIP officials will be officiating the event with Saud Behzad as the tournament director,” he added.
Teams from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan are taking part in the finals after a month-long qualifiers across several venues. Another unique feature of this event is a separate Women only tournament to be played at Just Padel Mina Rashid Branch.
The event will witness full set of matches with normal tiebreak. While there are two groups in the men’s section, women and mixed doubles will be just one group contest. The top two teams from each group in the men’s section will play a criss-cross semi-finals while the top two teams in the women’s and mixed doubles will go straight to the final.
Teams
Men’s doubles:
Padel Pro: Ali Alfalasi, Ahmed Al Haroosi
Sharjah Beach Resort: Shiv, Aditya
Umbrella Beach Resort: Mohammed Khalid, Michael Quinnoes
Lets Padel Academy: Jamal Al Mutawea, Mubarak Al Mansoori
WPA Khorfokkan: Eisa, Sultan Al Naqbi
WPA Al Quoz: Othman Al Janahi, Abdulla Alarif
Padel Mania: Giacomo, Juan Carlos
Oxygen Padel: Sachin Talwar, Sergio Berrocal.
Mix doubles:
Padel Pro: Alexandros Perakis, Kim Box.
WPA Al Quoz: Soukaina Mokhtari, Salim Mokhtari
Padel Mania: Ulfah Alkaabi, Mohammed Hassan
Oxygen Padel: Mohammed Al Zarooni, Alia Abdulla
Women’s doubles:
Padel Pro: Maria Grazia Branone, Graziella Longo
Lets Padel Academy: Mahra Almulla, Osha Almehairbi
WPA Al Quoz: Shaikha Al Janahi, Fatma Mudharreb
Oxygen Padel: Khadija Sani, Hafsa Sani.
Groupings:
Men:
Group A: Padel Pro, World Padel Academy Al Quoz, Oxygen Padel, Let’s Padel Academy.
Group B: Sharjah Beach Resort, Umbrella Beach Resort, Padel Mania, World Padel Academy Khor Fakkan.
Women:
Padel Pro, Lets Padel Academy, World Padel Academy Al Quoz, Oxygen Padel.
Mixed doubles:
Padel Pro, World Padel Academy Al Quoz, Padel Mania, Oxygen Padel.