World Padel academy-1647453006447
World Padel Academy courts will witness some intense action in the Gulf News Padel Masters, to be held on Saturday. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: World Padel Academy Al Quoz start as favourites in the Gulf News Padel Masters to be held at World Padel Academy on Saturday.

WPA’s Shaikha Al Janahi, who partners Fatma Mudharreb in the women’s event, has plenty of experience and has been a UAE player in both tennis and padel tennis.

Giving them a good challenge will be Padel Pro, who have plenty of experience as one of the earliest clubs in the UAE.

WPA Khorfakkan are the newcomers to the event, which will give them the invaluable match experience at this stage as the final groupings and draw have been announced for the event.

High-quality tournament

“We are excited to host this host the unique and amazing tournament. We have left no stone unturned to make it a wonderful experience,” said Abdulaziz AlJasmi, Founder and CEO of Match Spot, the official tournament organisers.

Match Spot are a known brand in the Padel Tennis Arena and are ready to deliver a high-quality tournament. “FIP officials will be officiating the event with Saud Behzad as the tournament director,” he added.

Teams from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan are taking part in the finals after a month-long qualifiers across several venues. Another unique feature of this event is a separate Women only tournament to be played at Just Padel Mina Rashid Branch.

The event will witness full set of matches with normal tiebreak. While there are two groups in the men’s section, women and mixed doubles will be just one group contest. The top two teams from each group in the men’s section will play a criss-cross semi-finals while the top two teams in the women’s and mixed doubles will go straight to the final.

Teams

Men’s doubles:

Padel Pro: Ali Alfalasi, Ahmed Al Haroosi

Sharjah Beach Resort: Shiv, Aditya

Umbrella Beach Resort: Mohammed Khalid, Michael Quinnoes

Lets Padel Academy: Jamal Al Mutawea, Mubarak Al Mansoori

WPA Khorfokkan: Eisa, Sultan Al Naqbi

WPA Al Quoz: Othman Al Janahi, Abdulla Alarif

Padel Mania: Giacomo, Juan Carlos

Oxygen Padel: Sachin Talwar, Sergio Berrocal.

Mix doubles:

Padel Pro: Alexandros Perakis, Kim Box.

WPA Al Quoz: Soukaina Mokhtari, Salim Mokhtari

Padel Mania: Ulfah Alkaabi, Mohammed Hassan

Oxygen Padel: Mohammed Al Zarooni, Alia Abdulla

Women’s doubles:

Padel Pro: Maria Grazia Branone, Graziella Longo

Lets Padel Academy: Mahra Almulla, Osha Almehairbi

WPA Al Quoz: Shaikha Al Janahi, Fatma Mudharreb

Oxygen Padel: Khadija Sani, Hafsa Sani.

Groupings:

Men:

Group A: Padel Pro, World Padel Academy Al Quoz, Oxygen Padel, Let’s Padel Academy.

Group B: Sharjah Beach Resort, Umbrella Beach Resort, Padel Mania, World Padel Academy Khor Fakkan.

Women:

Padel Pro, Lets Padel Academy, World Padel Academy Al Quoz, Oxygen Padel.

Mixed doubles:

Padel Pro, World Padel Academy Al Quoz, Padel Mania, Oxygen Padel.