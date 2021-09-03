Dubai: Lebanon held the UAE to a 0-0 draw in their opening AFC World Cup qualifier Group A tie at the Zabeel Stadium on Thursday.
The draw came despite the Whites dominating possession and chances throughout the entire 90 minutes.
The UAE will travel to Jordan to face Syria in five days’ time, while Lebanon will make a long trip to Korea Republic to face South Korea.
Group A includes UAE, Iraq, Iran along with Syria, Lebanon and South Korea. The top two teams in each of the groups book a place at Qatar 2022, while the third-placed teams must go through another play-off.