Abu Dhabi; Top athletes from around the world will be in action as Abu Dhabi gears up to host the inaugural Mubadala Abu Dhabi Sail Grand Prix early next year. The highly-anticipated race, presented in partnership with SailGP’s Global Series Partner Mubadala Investment Group and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will be held at Abu Dhabi’s historic port, Mina Zayed, on January 13-14, 2024.

The city of Abu Dhabi will be the latest addition to the growing, purpose-driven series, becoming the latest stop on the global league’s calendar for Season 4 — which also includes iconic venues such as New York, Los Angeles, Sydney, Saint-Tropez, and San Francisco. The event showcases world-class athletes as they compete in identical hydrofoiling F50 catamarans, capable of reaching speeds of nearly 100 km/h. National teams from Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United States will engage in a fierce two-day competition, racing close to the shore, all vying for the ultimate victory.

Sheikh Ahmed Bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, President of the Emirates Modern Sailing and Rowing Federation, welcomed the UAE hosting of the exciting sailing boat race in the world. He emphasised the hosting of the major event enhanced Abu Dhabi’s role as a premier sporting destination in the region and the Middle East.

“We appreciate the efforts of the organisers of the upcoming event, such as the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Mubadala, and we are happy that Abu Dhabi will be a new theatre for a major international event,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

Strong maritime heritage

“I am honoured to announce that a new championship has joined the calendar of international events organised and hosted by Abu Dhabi,” Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said. “This is a testament to the capital’s infrastructure and huge potential. As SailGP is one of the latest sports that is growing rapidly, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is keen to support the championship. We also have strategic and permanent partnership with Mubadala in hosting and organising tournaments.”

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate & Human Capital Officer, Mubadala, said: “We’re excited to bring SailGP to Abu Dhabi, building on our strong maritime heritage, and showcasing our role as a responsible investor. Driving positive change has been our core mandate since our inception and our partnership with SailGP, a like-minded trailblazing organisation, reinforces this commitment.”

Mubadala Investment Company, as SailGP’s event title partner and global series partner of the Inspire Program, will be supporting SailGP’s efforts to champion STEM education and sport across all levels, furthering their commitment to inclusivity. Across its three pathways — careers, learning, and racing — the Inspire initiative has engaged more than 15,483 young people worldwide, smashing its target of reaching 10,000 young people by 2025 two seasons early. With Mubadala’s support, SailGP Inspire has now set its sights even higher, with an ambitious goal of engaging 25,000 young people by the end of 2025.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “This is another great moment for our global championship as we continue our rapid expansion and I am delighted that we are adding another new capital city to our event roster for Season 4. Of course, this wouldn’t be possible without our partners and in particular Mubadala Investment Company — who has increased its commitment to SailGP over the next three seasons — along with the support of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Together we will work to promote climate-positive solutions and foster transformative change within the region — through initiatives such as Inspire — and look at ways that we can make an impact long into the future.”

Adrenaline-filled action

Mina Zayed provides a spectacular viewpoint for fans to immerse themselves in the adrenaline-filled action as the high-speed foiling F50 catamarans race right in front of their eyes at Dhow Harbour. Fans will witness the ten national teams vying for points over two days across five races before a final showdown featuring the top-three teams to decide the event winner.

A number of ticket categories are available such as premiergrandstand seats, which include complimentary drinks, snacks and upgraded grandstand seating, or for those keen to get to the heart of the action team base tours are available to take fans on an exclusive tour behind the scenes. Those with their own boats, can enjoy on-water viewing right on the racecourse perimeter.