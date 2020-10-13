Dubai: UAE-based WaterClub Company will be the official sponsor of the UAE girls cycling team for the next three years.
The Dubai-based company that deals with home water supply and purification filters using multi-stage filtration system, signed the agreement with the UAE Cycling Federation (UAE CF) earlier this week.
Omar Chappuis, President and CEO of WaterClub Company represented the sponsor while the UAE CF was represented by Noura Al Jasmi, Head of Marketing Committee at UAE CF.
The latest agreement will see the company providing clothing and equipment for the girl team members of the UAE Team, along with the provision of water purification equipment during training and competitions.
The inaugural edition of the Dubai Women’s Tour was held in the second half of February this year. The tour attracted some of the top teams from around the globe, including Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport, Andy Schleck Cycles-Immo Losch and UCI Women’s Continental team, Ciclotel.
The UAE Women’s Team represented the home nation, while the Kuwait Cycling Team provided additional interest from the Middle East.
Riders from 16 international teams representing 13 different countries competed at the inaugural event that was held over four stages on four days from February 17-20.
The four-stage race spanned 407 kilometres with the 99km Stage 1 starting at the Dubai Festival City and finishing at Town Square Dubai. Stage 2 also started from Dubai Festival City and concluded 106km later at The Springs, while the 90km third stage was one of the climbers as the peloton made its way from Wadi Hatta Park to Hatta Dam. The fourth and final stage over 112km started and finished at Dubai Festival City.