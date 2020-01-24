Dubai Marathon Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: The winners of the Standard Chartered Dubai Marathon were roared on by fans on the roads of the city on Friday morning.

The 21st edition of the event once again lived up to its reputation of throwing up surprises with Ethiopia’s Olika Adugna Bikila and Worknesh Degefa claiming the men’s and women’s titles respectively.

Watch the best of the action below:

Results

Men

1 Adugna Bikila Olika (ETH) 02:06:15

2 Kiprono Kiptanui Eric (KEN) 02:06:17

3 Abeje Ayana Tsedat (ETH) 02:06:18

4 Tesfaye Anbessa Lencho (ETH) 02:06:18

5 Atnafu Zerihun Yitayal (ETH) 02:06:21

Women

1 Degefa Debele Worknesh (ETH) 02:19:38

2 Shone Amana Guteni (ETH) 02:20:11

3 Hirpa Badane Bedatu (ETH) 02:21:55

4 Abayechew Jabore Tigist (ETH) 02:22:45