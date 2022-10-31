Dubai: The top-seeded Swedish pair of David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig produced a dominant performance to win gold at the second Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge event at Kite Beach in Dubai.
The International Volleyball Federation organized the event with the support of the Dubai Sports Council and in collaboration with the Emirates Volleyball Association.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, crowned the winners of the tournament in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary-General; Jamal Al Matrooshi, Vice President of the UAE Volleyball Federation; Lara Marich, Head of Hosting Volleyball World; and Ali Omar Al Balushi, Director of Events Management in the Council.
Winning streak
Ahmed Salem Al-Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Council; Fawzia Faridoun, Head of the Women’s Sports Department at the Council; Maitha Malik, Head of the Council’s Promotion Department; and Blair Harrison, from the Technical Committee of the International Volleyball Federation, were also present on the occasion.
Taking their six-game winning streak all the way to the top of the podium, Ahman and Hellvig captured their second gold and third overall medal on the Tour as they lifted the Kusadasi Challenge trophy in May and took bronze at the Maldives Challenge earlier this month.