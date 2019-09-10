Sheikh Mohammed congratulates him on winning the UFC lightweight title in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed receives UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and other delegates, senior officials and UAE citizens at Qasr Al Bahar Palace in Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received the reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in Abu Dhabi on Monday at Qasr Al Bahr Palace in the capital.

Sheikh Mohamed shared the video on Instagram on Monday night. The one-minute video showed Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed receiving Khabib and other delegates, senior officials and UAE citizens.

Kabib retained his title of being the World champion of lightweight mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), after winning his much awaited figtht at the jam-packed arena on Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Khabib on winning the UFC in Abu Dhabi and wished him further success and achievements in the coming competitions.

Kabib Nurmagomedov expressed happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed and applauded his support for various sports, Wam reported.

The reception was attended by various UFC officials, Sheikhs, players and dignitaries.

During this fight on Saturday, Khabib also won hearts as a rare champion with a touching show of sportsmanship after defeating American fighter Dustin Poirier in the third round of their UFC 242 lightweight title unification fight at The Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on Saturday night.

With this victory, the Russian cemented his legacy as one of the greatest fighters that Mixed Martial Arts has ever produced.

“I know that Dustin has a lot of charities so I’m going to auction this T Shirt that I’m wearing and send all the money to Dustin for his charities,” he said after wining the fight.