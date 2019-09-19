UAE riders reign supreme at endurance championship in Italy on Thursday Image Credit: Instagram/@s_beljaflah18

A video of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai celebrating UAE's victory in an endurance race that took place today in Italy today, was shared on Instagram by his son, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.

He wrote: "Your happiness is the entire nations happiness..." in Arabic.

The UAE riders dominated the FEI Meydan World Endurance Championship for Young Riders and Juniors that took place at the San Rossore racecourse in Italy.

The event was part of the trilogy of races of Toscana Endurance Lifestyle 2019. Fares Al Mansoori, Saif Al Mazrouei, Shaheen Al Mazroei, Saeed Al Muhairi and Saif Beljafla were part of the UAE team which took part in the event.