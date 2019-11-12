Dubai: Uzbekistan athletes set two of the day’s world records as China continued improving on their performance at the top of the standings at the end of Day Five at the Dubai 2019 World Para Athletics Championships, being held at the Dubai Club for People of Determination.

Uzbekistan athletes achieved two of the four world records, as Nozimakhon Kayumova and Khusniddin Norbekov did their country proud. Kayumova hurled the spear to a distance of 46 metres to better Chinese athlete Yuping Zhao’s mark of 44.56 metres, set in Rio 2016 on her sixth attempt in the first event.

Norbekov then signed off a perfect day for Uzbekistan when he bettered his own mark of 16.35 metres set at the Asian Para Games in Jakarta last year with a new world record of 17.32 metres. Norbekov also bettered the championship record of 15.30 metres set by China’s Xinhan Fu at the 2017 London Championships.

The other two world records to be re-written went to Ukraine’s Zoia Osvii in the women’s club throw F51 while American Deja Young set a new mark of 11.92 secs in the women’s 100-metre T47 category in the third and final heat later.

Meanwhile, China continued to dominate the medals table adding three gold and two silvers to take their tally to 31, including 13 gold and silver each and another five bronze. Ukraine are in second overall adding just that one gold from women’s club throw champion Osvii for a total of 17 medals, while Brazil followed the top two closely with one more gold and silver each and three bronze to take their tally to 16 medals.

Medal table

No Country G S B Total

1. China 13 13 5 31

2. Ukraine 8 5 4 17

3. Brazil 7 3 6 16

4. Great Britain 6 5 4 15

5. Russia 4 8 7 19

6. Australia 4 4 3 11

7. Uzbekistan 3 2 2 7

8. Tunisia 3 1 3 7

9. Germany 3 1 1 5

10. Finland 3 1 0 4

11. USA 2 5 8 15

12. Algeria 2 4 3 9

13. India 2 1 2 5

13. Japan 2 1 2 5