Dubai: The second edition of the unique Mountain Bike Race will be held on October 15 at the mountain bike track in Mushrif Park — Al Khawaneej.
The Race, organised by Dubai Sports Council (DSC) in collaboration with Dubai Municipality, will see the riders passing through a forest of 70,000 trees.
Participants are allowed to compete in three different categories for both men and women:
18km community category
37km amateurs’ category
56km professionals’ category.
Over 350 riders across various ages & nationalities took part in the inaugural edition last year with Emiratis Khalifa Al Kaabi and Marwa Al Haj won the men’s and women’s titles in the amateur category.
Several climbs, curves and jumps
The mountain bike track is designed in such distinctive way that adds more suspense and excitement to the race and enables contestants to bike through trees with several climbs, curves and jumps.
The mountain bike track extends for a length of 50km in all its stages. It is divided into three tracks as follows: the blue & green tracks; the length of both of them together is 20km, and the blue track; the length of which is 30km. All tracks are designed as per top world standards & specifications.
Dubai Sports Council’s annual agenda has various cycling competitions and one of its most important cycling events is the Hero Dubai Hatta, which is part of the Hero International Mountains Bike Race series and contested by elite world champions in mountain cycling.