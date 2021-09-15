Underlining Abu Dhabi’s capacity to host major international events in a safe environment, as well as the enthusiasm for UFC in the region, tickets for the UFC 267: Blachowicz v Teixeira event have sold out in less than two weeks.
However, fans eager to secure a seat to see two championship bouts and a stacked card at Etihad Arena on 30 October need not despair — more tickets might be available soon.
UFC 267 will be the finale of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, a schedule of city-wide events.
The Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the organisers of Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, is working closely with Etihad Arena, relevant authorities and stakeholders to explore the potential to release additional tickets. Capacity requirements at the venue are currently stipulated by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee’s directive for attendance at live events. Further details will be announced soon.
The rush for the tickets to UFC 267 reflects the level of trust in Abu Dhabi, which was rated as the safest city in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) by the Economist Intelligence Unit. Abu Dhabi is now open to all vaccinated UFC fans and tourists from around the world without quarantine requirements.