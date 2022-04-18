Abu Dhabi: The action-packed Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) MTB Eliminator World Cup race will be hosted at Al Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi on April 23rd.
The best mountain bikers in the world will take part in one of the most exciting race series of all time at the Wolfi’s Iconic location on Al Hudayriyat Island. Expect an exciting show from male and female reigning eliminator World champions and pro riders from all over the globe as they battle it out for that leading position.
This exhilarating urban race will be the first-ever UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup in the Middle East. The race boasts a spectacular 700m man-made track integrated around Wolfi’s Flagship store.
The track consists of a highly engaged range of challenging obstacles such as jumps, berms and of course an adrenaline-fueled sprint all of which spectators can watch close up.
Race format
The race format will see the male and female riders split into groups of four riders, with the fastest two advancing to the next stage. Combine this with a fast and challenging track, and you have a recipe for real cycling action and excitement.
The race, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, will be free to visit and will kick off at 4pm with a kid’s ride followed by the champions arriving at 6pm when practice runs will commence.
An amateur race will take place at 7:50pm and 8:30pm the World Cup contenders will push their talent to the limit under the lights and put on a show which will determine if they make it to the heart-stopping 10pm finals of the UCI MTB Eliminator World Cup.