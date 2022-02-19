Dubai: As part of his intensive preparation for the World University Cross Country Championships in Portugal, a UAEU runner Abdel Salam Ibrahim from the College of Education achieved the qualifying time that would enable him to participate in 10km run, in Aveiro, Republic of Portugal.
The competitions will be held on March 12, 2022, which is considered one of the best sports events that includes elite runners from various universities of the world.
Mr. Ibrahim Mukhtar, Head of the Sports Activities Unit at the UAEU explained, “The Sports Activities Unit has supervised, prepared and developed training plans since the admission of the runner Abdel Salam Ibrahim to the UAEU, under the supervision of a group of specialists in physical fitness, nutrition and sports, and with great support from the UAEU senior administration. We hope therefore to achieve an advanced position in the World University Cross Country Championships at an international level.”
Training camp
He pointed out that a special programme has been prepared for this global participation, through daily exercises in the UAEU sports complex, and external training camps, where the student Abdel Salam Ibrahim is currently in Tunisia, to participate in a week- intensive training camp in addition to undergoing a number of physical tests. He will travel to Ethiopia in February for a closed training camp in the mountainous heights and he will then head directly to Portugal next March to participate in the World University Cross Country Championships and represent the UAEU in this important international event.
Mukhtar added, “This participation will contribute to the spread and development of this game in the local community and enhance the role of the sports unit by providing a positive atmosphere to confirm the value in the different types of athletics competitions. Particularly, the players have increasingly interested in participating in preparation and fulfilment of technical requirements in a desire to raise ambitions in participating in the scheduled domestic and international competitions during the current season.”